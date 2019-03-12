‘These were brutal killings’: Suspect kills former landlord, another woman while 6-year-old son watched, DA says

WEST NORRITON (KYW) — A woman is accused of killing her former landlord and another woman inside a West Norriton home while her 6-year-old son watched. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said during a press conference Monday that 43-year-old Naseema Sami, of Folsom, has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of 78-year-old Lila Frost and 68-year-old Lorraine Gigliello.

West Norriton Township Police responded to 10 West Indian Lane Sunday night to do a wellness check on Frost. Steele said Sami and her young son were hiding under the bed when police found them.

According to Steele, Frost was Sami’s landlord 20 years ago.

Steele says Sami arrived Thursday at the residence and let herself in through an unlocked door. Sami told police Frost told her if she ever needed anything, to contact her.

When Gigliello arrived at the apartment, Sami allegedly killed her when she reached for a phone to call police.

“There were items that were in the house that were used on the victims, as well as kicking and fists,” Steele said. “These were brutal killings.”

According to Steele, Frost arrived back at the apartment during the attack and was also killed by Sami.

“A quiet community along the Schuylkill River in West Norriton Township was rocked on Sunday when the bodies of two elderly women were discovered. They were murdered by a former renter, who had lived at the property 20 years ago and had returned because the landlord, Ms. Frost, had offered to help her if she ever needed anything,” said Steele. “Naseema Sami then murdered Ms. Frost and Ms. Gigliello, who was just visiting her friend.”

Steele says the suspect’s 6-year-old son witnessed the murders and his mother trying to clean up the scene.

The young boy is staying with other family members.

Sami is being held without bail at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

These are the first two homicides in West Norriton since 1986.