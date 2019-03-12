Surveillance video shows people running for help during shooting that injured 4 people in Paterson, NJ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PATERSON, NJ — Surveillance video obtained by PIX11 caught the moment bullets started flying in Paterson on Monday night, injuring four people.

It happened in front of a liquor store at the corner of 12th Avenue and East 22nd Street; some victims ran inside looking for help.

Multiple stray bullets hit a multi-family home on 12th Avenue. Some bullets flew right above one resident's bed.

"The lady did in fact say that is usually where she spends a lot of time," said Frankie Firrito, who has owned the home since 2011 and was working to patch up the bullet holes. "It's been an ongoing issue, I believe this is the 13th shooting since I've been owner of this property"

Police say two Paterson residents - ages 23 and 27 - and two Garfield residents - ages 20 and 18 were transported to St. Josephs Medical Center after they were shot.

All four victims are expected to survive.

The shooting happened right by a police surveillance camera.

"The police camera is in fact to hopefully track footage of when there are incidents — but it does not deter them from doing the business they are out here to do," Firrito said.