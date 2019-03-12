Police: Woman pulls gun in Domino’s after employees forget to include chicken wings with order

St Paul (WCCO) — A customer at a St. Paul Domino’s is accused of pulling a gun on store employees after they neglected to include her chicken wings with her order.

Officers say they responded to a report of a woman who pointed a gun at a Domino’s employee Thursday at the store’s 1110 Grand Ave location. The employees say the woman was upset about the food that had been delivered to her house and demanded a refund. When one of the employees called 911, the woman fled in her vehicle.

Police located the suspected vehicle outside the suspect’s home on Dayton Avenue, and identified her as 59-year-old Holly Webb. After taking her into custody, a Domino’s employee confirmed Webb was the customer who had pulled out the handgun in the store.

Upon questioning, Webb told police initially that she had a permit to carry, but her gun was in the glove compartment of her car and she did not point it at anyone in the restaurant. After police told Webb there was surveillance video from the incident, Webb admitted to displaying it, but continued to deny pointing it at anyone.

Webb was charged with one felony count of violent threats. Her bail was set at $10,000.