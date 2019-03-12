New Yorkers disgusted by alleged college-admissions cheating scam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — At least 50 people have been charged in a nationwide college-admissions cheating scam, including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

"If you can bribe people, what's the sense of even going for an education?" said New York resident Burton Hardy.

Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that dozens of wealthy parents paid bribes to university coaches and standardized testing proctors to get their children into elite schools.

"I'd assumed that this kind of happens all the time, and it's just the facy that it's big names that is making it newsworthy," Tom Urwin, a passerbyer in Washington Square Park told PIX11 News.

Several New York University students were not surprised by the news.

"There are tons of kids [at NYU] from socioeconomic backgrounds where...their parents aren't in a position to essentially incubate them for success and then cheat on their behalf," NYU Senior Harry Fink said.

"I just hope that this story doesn't just put blame on parents doing problematic things, but also just highlights how problematic the standardized testing system is and how our communities are relating to it in really bad ways," added NYU senior Evan Berk.

Marina Nabutovskiy, who was visiting New York from California, rejects the defendants actions, but understands the desire to want to give your children a better future.

"It's not something I would agree with that it's okay, but on the other hand as a parent I see how some parents...want to put their kids in good schools and they just do things that are unethical."