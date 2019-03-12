Mom’s boyfriend charged in killing of 9-year-old girl found in duffel bag

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles prosecutors have charged a man in the killing of a 9-year-old girl whose body was found in a duffel bag along a suburban horse trail.

Emiel Hunt, 38, was charged Tuesday with murder in the killing of Trinity Love Jones.

The girl’s body was found March 5 in the Los Angeles-area suburb of Hacienda Heights.

Early Saturday, investigators located Hunt sleeping in his vehicle, parked in a lot near San Diego International Airport, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Hunt is reportedly the boyfriend of Trinity’s mother and was recently a Los Angeles resident.

Authorities believe Hunt killed Trinity on or around March 1, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said. Officials have not released a possible motive.

As Hunt appeared in court to face the murder charge Tuesday, Trinity’s father, Antonio Jones, stood up and shouted at him.

“You killed my daughter!’ Jones screamed. Throughout the hearing, the father cried and clenched his fists.

Hunt’s bail was set at $2 million, and his arraignment was continued to April 16. A public defender will be assigned to represent him.

Prosecutors say Hunt has a previous child abuse conviction from 2005 in San Diego County.

Hunt faces a sentence of up to 50 years to life in state prison if convicted.

Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report.