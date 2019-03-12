Man robs, attempts to rape woman inside her Brooklyn apartment: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Police are asking the public's help identifying a man who allegedly robbed and tried to rape a woman inside her Brooklyn apartment Monday.

Police say the incident happened at about 6:40 a.m. at an apartment building located near Doscher Street and Liberty Avenue in East New York.

The unidentified man knocked on the 53-year-old victim's door. Once she opened the door, she was pushed inside onto her couch, according to police.

The man then demanded money and attempted to take off the 53-year-old victim's clothing and "demanded a sex act," police said. She refused and the man fled with $20.

The victim was not physically injured and refused medical attention.

The man is believed to be in his 30s and about 6-feet tall. He was last seen wearing a green 'Flight' jacket, dark hooded shirt and black skull cap.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).