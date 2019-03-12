Man robs, attempts to rape woman inside her Brooklyn apartment: police

Posted 5:59 AM, March 12, 2019, by

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Police are asking the public's help identifying a man who allegedly robbed and tried to rape a woman inside her Brooklyn apartment Monday.

Police say the incident happened at about 6:40 a.m. at an apartment building located near Doscher Street and Liberty Avenue in East New York.

The unidentified man knocked on the 53-year-old victim's door. Once she opened the door, she was pushed inside onto her couch, according to police.

The man then demanded money and attempted to take off the 53-year-old victim's clothing and "demanded a sex act," police said. She refused and the man fled with $20.

The victim was not physically injured and refused medical attention.

The man is believed to be in his 30s and about 6-feet tall. He was last seen wearing a green 'Flight' jacket, dark hooded shirt and black skull cap.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.