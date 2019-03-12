Man gropes teen near Queens subway station: police

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — Police are looking for a man who allegedly groped a woman near a Queens subway station last month.

Police say the unidentified man walked up to the teen as she was walking near Roosevelt Avenue and 74th Street in Jackson Heights on Feb. 18 at about 4:30 p.m. He then grabbed her buttocks and walked away.

The 18-year-old victim followed the man into the subway station and took his photo as he was swiping through.

The man is believed to be in his 50s and is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a dark hat and dark-colored puffer jacket.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).