Man buys luxury vehicle using stolen identity: DA

NEW YORK — A man has pleaded guilty to using stolen identity to purchase a luxury vehicle in 2016, the Chief Assistant District Attorney announced Tuesday.

Josue Aguilar, of the Bronx, is accused of falsely impersonating a South Carolina man to acquire a bank loan of over $70,000.

According to court records, Aguilar entered a Lexus car dealership at 40-40 Northern Blvd. on Apr. 9, 2016 and posed as the victim.

At the dealership, authorities say he asked to purchase a 2016 Lexus RC with packages, boosting the price to over $70,000. He also used the victim’s social security number, a driver’s license with the victim’s name, and other forms of personal identification to make the purchase, according to court records.

The bank approved the transaction, and in the months following the sale, Aguilar failed to make the monthly payment on the car, according to authorities.

The victim, who now resides in South Carolina, spotted the fraudulent transaction and contacted his bank.

An investigation was conducted and Aguilar was taken into custody. He pleaded guilty to second-degree larceny charges.

Aguilar faces three to six years is prison.