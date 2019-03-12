Man arrested after caught on video kicking stroller in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A man was arrested after he was caught on video kicking a baby stroller in Brooklyn.

Dashaan Chestnut, 32, of Kingston Avenue, is charged with two counts of child endangerment.

Police said Chestnut kicked a double stroller being pushed by a Jewish mother along Sterling Street in a predominately Jewish neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The man in the video also apparently swore at the mother and told her to get out of the way.

Police have opened a child endangerment investigation and aren’t ruling out a potential hate crime.

“At this point in time we’re not jumping to conclusions, we’ll let police investigate,” Yaakov Behrman said. “Regardless of if this is a hate crime or not, this is a very serous incident where an individual attacked a young child, and we expect the police and prosecutor to hold this individual accountable.”

The kick is the latest in a string of incidents that appear to be targeting the Jewish community citywide — from assaults to Swastikas.

If you know anything about what happened, call the NYPD at 1-800-577-TIPS.

