Human remains found in Queens

RICHMOND HILL, Queens — Human remains were found buried behind a home in Queens on Tuesday, police said.

The remains of the unidentified person were found in the rear of an 115th Street home near 89th Avenue, officials said. They were found around 11:30 a.m.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Police found the remains after receiving a tip Monday that a body had been buried there for about four decades, according to the New York Daily News.

A neighbor told PIX11 the house turns over ever couple of years.

“Decades ago, there were some bad dudes there, robbed my place twice,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.