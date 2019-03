College-admissions bribery scandal: See full list of those charged

Prosecutors call it “a conspiracy nationwide in scope.” Dozens of parents, sports coaches and college prep executives have been indicted for trying to get students into prestigious colleges.

Here is a list of those who have been charged:

Defendant Charges U.S. District Court William Rick SINGER Racketeering conspiracy; money laundering conspiracy; conspiracy to defraud US; obstruction of justice District of Massachusetts Rudolph “Rudy” MEREDITH Conspiracy to commit wire fraud and honest services wire fraud; honest services wire fraud District of Connecticut Mark RIDDELL Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud; conspiracy to commit money laundering Middle District of Florida John VANDEMOER Conspiracy to commit racketeering Northern District of California Charged by Indictment Defendant Charges U.S. District Court Igor DVORSKIY Conspiracy to commit racketeering Central District of California Gordon ERNST Conspiracy to commit racketeering District of Maryland William FERGUSON Conspiracy to commit racketeering Western District of North Carolina Martin FOX Conspiracy to commit racketeering Southern District of Texas Donna HEINEL Conspiracy to commit racketeering Central District of California Laura JANKE Conspiracy to commit racketeering Central District of California Ali KHOSROSHAHIN Conspiracy to commit racketeering Central District of California Steven MASERA Conspiracy to commit racketeering Eastern District of California Jorge SALCEDO Conspiracy to commit racketeering Central District of California Mikaela SANFORD Conspiracy to commit racketeering Eastern District of California David SIDOO Conspracy to commit mail and wire fraud Northern District of California Jovan VAVIC Conspiracy to commit racketeering Central District of California Niki WILLIAMS Conspiracy to commit racketeering Southern District of Texas Charged by Complaint Defendant Charges U.S. District Court Gregory ABBOTT Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Southern District of New York Marcia ABBOTT Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Southern District of New York Gamal ABDELAZIZ Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud District of Nevada Diane BLAKE Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Northern District of California Todd BLAKE Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Northern District of California Jane BUCKINGHAM Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Central District of California Gordon CAPLAN Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud District of Connecticut Michael CENTER Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Western District of Texas I-Hsin “Joey” CHEN Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Central District of California Amy COLBURN Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Northern District of California Gregory COLBURN Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Northern District of California Robert FLAXMAN Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Central District of California Mossimo GIANNULLI Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Central District of California Elizabeth HENRIQUEZ Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Northern District of California Manuel HENRIQUEZ Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Northern District of California Douglas HODGE Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Central District of California Felicity HUFFMAN Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Central District of California Agustin HUNEEUS Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Northern District of California Bruce ISACKSON Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Northern District of California Davina ISACKSON Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Northern District of California Michelle JANAVS Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Central District of California Elisabeth KIMMEL Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud District of Nevada Marjorie KLAPPER Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Northern District of California Lori LOUGHLIN Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Central District of California Toby MACFARLANE Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Southern District of California William McGLASHAN Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Northern District of California Marci PALATELLA Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Northern District of California Peter Jan SARTORIO Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Northern District of California Stephen SEMPREVIVO Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Central District of California Devin SLOANE Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Central District of California John WILSON Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Southern District of Texas Homayoun ZADEH Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Central District of California Robert ZANGRILLO Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Southern District of Florida

