Around 150 displaced after fire at Yonkers apartment building

YONKERS, NY —Around 150 people were displaced by a huge blaze at a Yonkers apartment building on Tuesday night.

The fire raged for hours at 15 Parkview Avenue. Scores of residents were quickly and safely evacuated.

Video from the scene shows flames engulfing the upper floors and shooting toward the sky. Thick, acrid smoke permeated the air for blocks near the building.

Firefighters from several nearby towns sped to the scene to help battle the blaze. At one point the fire was so intense that firefighters were pulled out of the building to battle the flames from the outside.

No injuries have been reported.

A helpline has been set up at 914-377-4357