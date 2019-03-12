Actresses Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin among those indicted in college-admissions bribery case

BOSTON — College coaches and others have been charged in a sweeping admissions bribery case unsealed in federal court.

The U.S. States Attorney’s Office announced 33 parents were charged nationwide including CEOs of private and public companies, two well-known actresses and a famous fashion designer.

Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are those charged, according to court documents filed in Boston on Tuesday, the Hollywood Reporter reports.

“There can’t be a separate college admissions process for the wealthy,” officials said.

During 10 months of investigation efforts that started last May, authorities uncovered a rigged system and arrested 50 people in six states on both coasts.

The racketeering conspiracy charges unveiled Tuesday were brought against the coaches at schools including Wake Forest University, Georgetown and the University of Southern California.

Authorities say the coaches accepted bribes in exchange for admitting students as athletes, regardless of their ability.

Prosecutors say parents paid an admissions consultant $25 million from 2011 through Feb. 2019 to bribe coaches and administrators to label their children as recruited athletes to boost their chances of getting into schools.

Prosecutors allege that fake athletic profiles were also made to make students look like strong high school athletes when they actually weren’t.

Authorities say the consulting company also bribed administrators of college entrance exams to allow a Florida man to take the tests on behalf of students or replace their answers with his.

The U.S. States Attorney’s Office announces charges against dozens: