76-year-old man knocked to the ground, robbed in East Harlem apartment: police

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Police are looking for the two men who allegedly robbed a 76-year-old man at his East Harlem apartment last month.

A 76-year-old man answered a knock on the door of his apartment in the vicinity of Second Avenue and 117th Street at about 4:40 a.m. on Feb. 17, police said.

When he opened the door, two men forced themselves inside, knocking the victim to the floor, according to police.

About $60, jewelry and a cell phone were taken from the apartment, police said.

The victim sustained bruises to his legs, but refused medical attention, police said.

The two men wanted for questioning are described to be 30 to 40 years old and were last seen wearing baseball-style caps and dark clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).