United plane from Newark lands safely after engine catches fire

HOUSTON, Tex. — A United Airlines flight that left from Newark airport Sunday night landed safely in Houston after the plane’s engine caught on fire, according to local media.

The UA flight #1168 department from Newark Liberty International Airport at 7:27 p.m.

A United spokesperson tells PIX11 the plane experienced “an issue with one of the engines,” shortly before the plane was scheduled to land at 10:25 p.m. George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

Passengers on the flight told ABC13 in Houston that they heard a loud bang and flash of light out of the window.

According to United’s flight tracker, the plane landed at 10:32 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.

A United spokesperson released the following statement: