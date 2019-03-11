United plane from Newark lands safely after engine catches fire

HOUSTON, Tex. — A United Airlines flight that left from Newark airport Sunday night landed safely in Houston after the plane’s engine caught on fire, according to local media.
The UA flight #1168 department from Newark Liberty International Airport at 7:27 p.m.
A United spokesperson tells PIX11 the plane experienced “an issue with one of the engines,” shortly before the plane was scheduled to land at 10:25 p.m. George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.
Passengers on the flight told ABC13 in Houston that they heard a loud bang and flash of light out of the window.
According to United’s flight tracker, the plane landed at 10:32 p.m.
The incident remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.
A United spokesperson released the following statement:
United flight 1168 from Newark, New Jersey to Houston experienced an issue with one of the engines shortly before landing. After landing safely, customers were evacuated from the aircraft and were bussed to the terminal. Local authorities responded immediately and our maintenance team is currently inspecting the aircraft.