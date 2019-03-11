Two men injured in East Flatbush car crash: officials

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Two men were injured in an early morning crash in Brooklyn, according to the FDNY.

The one-vehicle crash was reported just before 3:40 a.m., on Kings Highway and Tilden Avenue in East Flatbush, FDNY officials said.

Video from the scene shows the car smashed into a light pole, which caused the car to catch on fire, according to the FDNY.

Both the driver and the passenger were transported to Kings County Hospital, according to the FDNY. The driver of the car was in “serious but stable condition,” the NYPD said.

The condition of the passenger was not clear.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.