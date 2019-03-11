Students hospitalized after can of pepper spray discharged at Brooklyn school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn -- A student who brought pepper spray to school for protection somehow accidentally set it off in a classroom.

A dozen students were rushed to the hospital to make sure their eyes were properly washed out. There was a lot of confusion about which school was impacted by the incident.

NYPD originally reported it was Uncommon Schools Kings Charter School; however, it turns out it was another school that shares the same building: The Middle School For Art & Philosophy.

In a statement New York City schools said: