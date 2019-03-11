PIX11’s “FUEL MY ScHOOL” Contest for NY & NJ Public Schools Returns Winning schools receive $10k for school supplies

NEW YORK, N.Y.—March 11, 2019– Each year, school teachers in the US spend an average of $500 out­of­pocket on classroom supplies (Forbes.) PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting’s New York flagship station, is pleased to announce FUEL MY SCHOOL, a station initiative to help public school students “fuel their school” will be returning for a third year. Through an essay contest, PIX11 will again make a financial donation to help an elementary school; a middle school and a high school achieve their academic goals through upgraded classroom supplies.

Sponsored by Altice (what is the exact sponsorship language?) the 2019 Fuel My School competition will award $10K for the winning school and $1K for the runner-up in each category.

Beginning XX DATE, elementary, middle school and high school students, teachers and parents from public schools in the 5 boros of New York City, Westchester County, Long Island and all of New Jersey are invited to submit an essay explaining how their school makes a difference. PIX11 will announce the winning school LIVE on the PIX11 Morning News and present the principal at each winning school with a $XXXXXX check to be used on school supplies or technology – the items they cannot afford and feel would make a difference in the lives of their students.

In prior years, PIX11’s FUEL MY SCHOOL initiative received nearly 1000 school submissions, and over the course of the contests, nearly 30,000 votes were received.

ENTRY: FUEL MY SCHOOL submissions will be accepted via email: fuelmyschool@pix11.com and online: http://www.pix11.com/fuelmyschool

FUEL MY SCHOOL submission dates: XXXXXXXX

JUDGING:

Judging will happen in three rounds:

Elementary Schools:

· Vote for the winning elementary school via text message: XXXXXX

· Winning elementary school announced LIVE on PIX11 Morning News: XXXX.

Middle Schools:

· Vote for the winning middle school via text message: XXXXXX.

· Winning middle school announced LIVE on PIX11 Morning News: XXXXXX

High Schools:

· Vote for the winning high school online via text message: XXXXXX.

· Winning high school announced LIVE on PIX11 Morning News: XXXXXXX.

Contest is open to public schools in the 5 boros of New York City, Westchester County, Long Island and all of New Jersey. Charter, private and parochial schools are not eligible.

For more information, voting instructions and complete contest rules please visit: http://www.pix11.com/fuelmyschool

