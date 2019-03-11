Person struck by train in Brooklyn; expect delays

BROOKLYN — A person was struck by a train in Brooklyn on Monday shortly before the start of the evening rush hour, officials said.

The person was hit at Rockaway Avenue around 4 p.m., officials said.

Commuters can expect mass transit disruptions in both directions on A and C train service between Hoyt-Schermerhorn and Broadway Junction, officials said.

“For service to/from bypassed stations, please see a station agent for a courtesy pass and consider using northbound C train service,” NYCT Subway tweeted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.