Patchogue house fire kills two women: police

PATCHOGUE, Long Island — Two people were killed in an early morning house fire in Patchogue, according to Suffolk Police.

Officials say a male resident of the Sinn Street house was returning to the home when the fire broke out at abut 1:30 a.m. Monday. He attempted to enter the house but was unable to due to heavy flames.

First responders and fire officials gained access through the basement where they woke a 47-year-old male resident, rescuing safely out of the house. The man was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The bodies of two women, who lived at the home, were found inside the house after the fire was extinguished.

A police officer suffered a back injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The fire was deemed unsuspicious, but remains under investigation.