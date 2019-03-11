Midday with Muller: Suspects charged with murder in ‘friendly fire’ death of NYPD detective

Two men have been indicted on murder and other charges in the “friendly fire” shooting death of NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen. John Muller has the top 11 stories you need to know now. Watch Midday with Muller in the video above.

