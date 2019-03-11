Men indicted on murder charges in death of NYPD detective hit by ‘friendly fire’: DA

QUEENS — Two men have been indicted on several charges, including murder, in the “friendly fire” shooting of two veteran NYPD officers, killing one of the men, during a “heist went awry” in Queens, the district attorney said Monday.

Christopher Ransom, 27, and Jagger Freeman, 25, were charged in a 23-count indictment, including second-degree murder, first- and second-degree robbery, second-degree assault, third- and fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Queens DA.

The charges stem from the death of Detective Brian Simonsen and injury of Sgt. Matthew Gorman.

Simonsen and Gorman responded to a robbery at aT-Mobile cellphone store on Atlantic Avenue on Feb. 12 when they were shot by a fellow officer, the DA said.

“This was a tragic incident that should have never happened,” said Chief Assistant District Attorney John M. Ryan, on behalf of Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown. “The police, doing what they do every day without hesitation, responded to the scene. One of the defendants allegedly ran at and pointed his fake gun at the police and the responding officers fired. Detective Brian Simonsen was killed and Sergeant Matthew Gorman was seriously injured.”

Ransom was also injured during the robbery, and remains hospitalized. He was arraigned by video, and Freeman appeared in court Monday.

If convicted, both men face up to 50 years to life in prison.

Both are due back in court on May 15.