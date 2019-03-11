Man, 71, dies after being struck by teen driver on Staten Island

ANNADALE, Staten Island — A 71-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Staten Island over the weekend, police said Monday.

On Saturday, March 9, just before 1:30 p.m., police responded to a call of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian near Annadale Road and Arden Avenue.

When police arrived, they found Salvatore Pierro, 71, of Staten Island lying on the roadway with head trauma, police said.

Pierro was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

An investigation revealed that Daniel P. Dunn, 17, of Staten Island, was driving a 2011 Jeep Patriot when he struck Pierro in a crosswalk as the vehicle made a left turn onto Arden Avenue from westbound Annadale Road, police said.

Pierro fell to the pavement and suffered severe head trauma, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

The teen driver remained on scene and was taken into custody.

Drivers under the age of 18 with a Learner Permit are required to be accompanied by a supervising adult aged 21 or over in the state of New York.

Dunn faces multiple charges including one count of failure to yield to a pedestrian and one count of failure to exercise due care.

