James Dolan threatens to ban heckling Knicks fan from Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK — James Dolan — one of the most volatile and unpredictable professional sports team owners in the country — got into it with a fan after the Knicks's Saturday home game at Madison Square Garden.

Now a Knicks fan has seemingly been banished from the Garden heckling Dolan. The fan suggested Dolan sell the team.

Dolan can be heard responding on video.

"You want to not come to any more games? That's rude," he said. "Have fun watching the games at home."

This isn’t the first time Dolan has tossed a fan out of his company’s building.

Former Knicks player Charles Oakley was famously ejected two years ago after getting into it with building security.

New York State Senator Brad Hoylman took offense to this weekend’s latest fan banishment and cites the Knicks team’s valuable tax breaks as reason enough for Dolan to treat his long suffering fans better.

"Madison Square Garden gets over $40M/year in property tax breaks," he tweeted. "If James Dolan wants to treat it as his private stadium & ban fans for merely suggesting he sell a team, then perhaps Albany should take his lead—and redirect those public dollars to Penn Station’s MTA facilities."

A Madison Square Garden Company spokesman tells PIX11, “Our policy is and will continue to be that if you are disrespectful to anyone in our venues, we will ask you not to return.”