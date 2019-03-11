Improving your sleep by changing positions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you a back, side or stomach sleeper? It may be too late for you to change old habits, but we learned a few tricks on how to improve your sleep position courtesy of Karena Wu, founder of ActiveCare Physical Therapy. She says “I always tell my patients you need to just get into the best position where you can get a full night of restorative sleep because getting that full night of sleep is better for your health and for any injuries you have.

BACK

The Pros

Helps with low back pain

Helps with acid reflux

You’re not laying on your face so it doesn’t wrinkle the skin on your face

Best position for your spine

The Cons

Too many pillows or too high of a pillow under you head can lead to a stiff neck

Bad head and shoulder posture

Not good people who snore or suffer from sleep apnea

Can lead to hip pain

SIDE

The Pros

Great for pregnant woman

Easier breathing

Sleeping on your left side (because of your organs) is great for boosting digestion, stimulating the drainage of toxins from the lymph nods, circulation

The Cons

Bending and twisting your spine

Most likely to wake with stiff shoulders

You end up changes sides throughout the night

STOMACH

The Pros

Easier breathing

The Cons

Most likely to wake with a stiff neck

You end up turning you head throughout the night

Most likely to wake with creases on your face