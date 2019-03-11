Improving your sleep by changing positions

Are you a back, side or stomach sleeper? It may be too late for you to change old habits, but we learned a few tricks on how to improve your sleep position courtesy of Karena Wu, founder of ActiveCare Physical Therapy. She says “I always tell my patients you need to just get into the best position where you can get a full night of restorative sleep because getting that full night of sleep is better for your health and for any injuries you have.
BACK
The Pros
Helps with low back pain
Helps with acid reflux
You’re not laying on your face so it doesn’t wrinkle the skin on your face
Best position for your spine
The Cons
Too many pillows or too high of a pillow under you head can lead to a stiff neck
Bad head and shoulder posture
Not good people who snore or suffer from sleep apnea
Can lead to hip pain
SIDE
The Pros
Great for pregnant woman
Easier breathing
Sleeping on your left side (because of your organs) is great for boosting digestion, stimulating the drainage of toxins from the lymph nods, circulation
The Cons
Bending and twisting your spine
Most likely to wake with stiff shoulders
You end up changes sides throughout the night
STOMACH
The Pros
Easier breathing
The Cons
Most likely to wake with a stiff neck
You end up turning you head throughout the night
Most likely to wake with creases on your face