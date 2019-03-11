Hudson Yards welcomes visitors Friday to grand opening of plazas, stores and restaurants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The West Side of Manhattan will be in the spotlight this Friday.

The newest big building will be open for business at Hudson Yards.

Walk around various public parks, plazas, and a giant installation made up of more than 15 stories of inter-connected staircases.

The shopping experience includes 100 luxury, flagship and specialty stores, including the city's first and only Neiman Marcus.

Restaurants will tempt every taste.

You can take the 7 train to 34th Street-Hudson Yards. The subway station opened in 2015.

Office towers and residential buildings have been rising on the skyline since construction began in 2012. Phase Two will add more apartments and a school in an area that is closer to the Hudson River.

Most of the development has been created above the massive rail road yard that serves Penn Station. The area was rezoned in the early 2000s and was created with city investment.