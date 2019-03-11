How to understand your credit score and fix it: Tips from the Money Queen

Posted 4:10 PM, March 11, 2019, by , Updated at 04:12PM, March 11, 2019

Most people know if they have good or bad credit, but many do not know what number they should aim for. Financial expert Cary Carbonaro explains what you need to know about your credit score and what you can do to fix it if it is low.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.