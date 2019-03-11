Freeda Foreman, daughter of former boxer George Foreman, dies at 42

Freeda Foreman, a former professional boxer and the daughter of two-time heavyweight champion boxer George Foreman, has died at 42.

Freeda Foreman was found unresponsive inside her Houston home on Saturday, CNN affiliate KTRK reported. Police said there was no suspicion of foul play.

She became a professional boxer in 2000, the station said. She retired to raise her family with a 5-1 record and become a boxing promoter.

George Foreman said in a tweet that this would be his “first Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda.”

“Daddy I want to box, ‘Get an Education first’ I said, well she Brought The bacon home (degree) 2 kids 3 grands (husband),” he said in a tweet. “She’s with her maker now. 10 kids forever. Just 1 more day I wanted okay 1 more year aw 1 more decade.”

George Foreman was a heavyweight boxing champion in the 1970s and 1990s. He gained another level of fame as spokesman for the George Foreman Grill.