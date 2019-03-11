Changemakers: NYU, Google work together to create a more accessible music world

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Music and technology are coming together to allow people with a range of abilities to let their artistic expression soar.

NYU students have partnered with Adapt Community Network participants to create a more accessible music world.

It's a collaboration between NYU's Ability Project and Google Create labs called Creatability.

Research Fellow Claire Kearney-Volpe has been leading the way.

"The project focuses on how tech can extend people's abilities and increase their participation," she said.

NYU has also teamed up with Adapt to involve their students in testing and feedback.

Adapt's Director of Community Outreach says this process is vital to their group, knowing they are not only seen, but heard.

"They may see something that is or is not working that people designing wouldn't think of," the director said.

To find these experiments and play with them, head to g.co/creatability.