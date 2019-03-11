4 people shot outside liquor store in Paterson, NJ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PATERSON, N.J. -- Four people were rushed to the hospital after being shot as gunshots rang out along 12th Avenue in the city’s Fourth Ward Monday evening.

Council member Luis Velez tells PIX11 they’ve been having problems along 12th Avenue recently and around 7 p.m. Monday night, it turned violent.

A dispute started a block away at 23rd Street and when it got to 22nd Street and 12th Avenue, someone opened fire, just outside Estrella Bar and Liquor.

Investigators with flashlights were seen combing the streets looking for shell casings and any other evidence. Paterson Police were also spotted going in and out of a house across from the liquor store on the same side of the street.

PIX11 spoke to a witness who did not want her identity revealed. She heard the gunshots and is concerned about the crime in this neighborhood.

“All you hear is pow pow pow," the woman said. "I see the police blocking off everything no one allowed over there at the liquor store. It’s just crazy out here if the community together everybody be all right. But you got elderly afraid to go to the corner store because of shootings.”

The street was closed for a short time, but reopened just before 10 p.m.

Council member Luis Velez said the victims were rushed to St. Joe’s Hospital. All four people shot are expected to survive their injuries, he said.