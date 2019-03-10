Woman robbed in lobby of Bronx apartment building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Police released video Sunday of a 52-year-old woman being robbed in the lobby of her apartment building.

Anna Castillo showed PIX11 where she is still injured four days after the robbery in the lobby of her apartment building on Rowland Street near Westchester Avenue. She suffered a bruised shoulder and back.

Castillo was attacked around 7:10 p.m. on March 7. She's only 4 feet, 9 inches tall. Castillo was violently thrown to the ground as the suspect snatched her purse and ran away with her credit cards and $30 dollars.

Her two grown sons are so upset.

“I want nothing bad to happen to her. I love my mother. I don’t want anything to happen to her,” Anthony Alejo, her 20-year-old son, told PIX11 News.

Police say the suspect ran towards Herschell Street and was wearing a face mask, long coat and pants. He's about 5 feet 10 inches tall. The man weighs around 190 pounds.

“I feel angry, bad, that’s my mother,” Christian Sepulveda, her 28-year-old son, told PIX11 News.

It’s not just Castillo’s family that's angry. Other long time residents of this apartment building were so upset by the violence used against a neighbor.

“That’s disgusting,” Melvin Garland, a neighbor, told PIX11 News. “That could have been my mother of grandmother: it’s the first time something like that happened in this building. It’s shocking."

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).