Woman arrested in string of spray attacks in the Bronx and Manhattan

Police released surveillance footage of Thomas Heard, who is accused of spraying people at two Manhattan subway stations.

MANHATTAN — A woman accused of spraying people in the face with an unknown substance believed to be mace has been arrested, police said.

Thomas Heard, 37, a transgender woman from the Bronx, was arrested Saturday night, immediately after a new attack. Police say charges against Heard are pending.

Police say Heard first sprayed a woman Friday afternoon inside and near 125th Street-St. Nicholas Avenue subway station along the A/B/C/D train lines in Harlem.

Authorities said Heard then exited the station and sprayed five people, four men and one woman, on 125th Street.

She then sprayed another woman in a similar fashion shortly after, this time on the train platform in the 96th Street subway station on the 1/2/3 lines on the Upper West Side, police said.

Victims, some of whom are tourists, said they felt a burning in their eyes after the attacks, according to police.

Police say none of the victims were seriously injured.

