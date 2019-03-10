WATCH live stream: Mets vs. Cardinals game on PIX11

Teen arrested after 2 car crashes, with police officer hurt on Long Island

Posted 12:24 PM, March 10, 2019, by

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. — Authorities have arrested a teenager in connection to two car crashes, including one where a police officer was hit by a car.

Suffolk County police say in the first incident, an officer patrolling on foot around 11:15 p.m. Friday was hit by a dark colored vehicle on Peterson Street in Brentwood, New York.

The driver fled and the officer was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say on Saturday, the teen was driving when his car hit another vehicle around 6:45 p.m.

The teen and two passengers fled the scene on foot, but were tracked by authorities and arrested.

The driver of the other car was not injured.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.