Several victims identified in fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash; 157 dead

Grief and sorrow know no borders, but Sunday’s Ethiopian Airline crash is truly an international tragedy.

When the Nairobi, Kenya-bound plane went down shortly after taking off from Addis Ababa, it killed 157 people, seven of them crew members and one a security official, an airline spokeswoman said. The passengers were from 35 nations, the airline says.

“Among the most affected, as you may expect, is Kenya, which had about 32 passengers on board,” said James Macharia, Kenya’s transport minister.

There were also several UN staff on board, according to an official, who said it’s believed that some of the staff members were freelance interpreters. The specifics are unclear because UN staff members don’t always travel with their UN passports.

Though it’s not clear why UN employees were on the plane, the UN Environment Assembly is scheduled to begin Monday in Nairobi.

Here are the nationalities of the passengers and security official, according to the airline, which has not yet reported the crew members’ home countries:

Kenya — 32

Cedric Asiavugwa was a third-year student at Georgetown Law and a member of Georgetown University’s Campus Ministry, the school said. Born and raised in Mombasa, he was on his way home to Nairobi after the death of his fiancée’s mother, according to the school.

Canada — 18

Nigerian-born scholar and author Pius Adesanmi was the director of Carleton University’s Institute of African Studies. The Ottawa university said he was among 18 Canadians killed in the crash.

“Pius Adesanmi was a towering figure in African and post-colonial scholarship and his sudden loss is a tragedy,” said Benoit-Antoine Bacon, president and vice-chancellor.

Ethiopia — 9

China — 8

Italy — 8

USA — 8

France — 7

UK — 7

Egypt — 6

Germany — 5

India — 4

Slovakia — 4

Slovakian lawmaker Anton Hrnko said on Facebook that his wife, Blanka, son Martin and daughter Michala were among the victims.

Austria — 3

Russia — 3

The Russian Embassy in Ethiopia tweeted the names of three Russian citizens who were on the plane: Ekaterina Polyakova, Aleksandr Polyakov and Sergey Vyalikov.

Sweden — 3

Israel — 2

Morocco — 2

Poland — 2

Spain — 2

Belgium — 1

Djibouti — 1

Indonesia — 1

Ireland — 1

Mozambique — 1

Norway — 1

Rwanda — 1

Saudi Arabia– 1

Sudan — 1

Somalia — 1

Serbia — 1

Togo — 1

Uganda — 1

Yemen — 1

Nepal — 1

Nigeria — 1

One passenger was traveling on a UN passport.