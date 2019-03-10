Powerball jackpot climbs to $448 million

The Powerball jackpot climbed to $448 million after no one won Saturday’s drawing.

It is the largest drawing of the year so far.

The jackpot was at $414 million then; it was the largest since late October. The number’s for Saturday’s drawing were 5-6-45-55-59 with a Powerball of 14.

Tickets worth $1 million were sold in Indiana and Maryland.

A winning $298 million Powerball ticket was sold in Brooklyn in late 2018. The automatically-generated Quick Pick ticket was sold at Arnold’s Service Station on Linden Boulevard.

A Manhattan deli sold a winning Powerball ticket in October. It was sold at West Harlem Deli at 2040 5th Ave.

Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., the U.S Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.