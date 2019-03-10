Police respond to ‘ongoing situation’ at NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRONXVILLE, NY — Police are responding to an "ongoing situation" at NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville on Sunday night.

There are armored and SWAT vehicles on scene along with police from multiple towns, including Bronxville and Yonkers. Westchester County police officials are also on scene. FBI members are also at the hospital. They have been surrounding the medical center.

Police are searching the sixth floor of the hospital for a possible threat that was reported from inside the hospital, law enforcement officials said.

A woman who answered the phone in the admissions office at NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday confirmed the hospital was on lockdown. The person would not give her name. She said she hadn't heard or seen anything and was just waiting.

"Please do not come to the hospital tonight unless it is an emergency," the hospital tweeted. "Thank you for your thoughts and prayers for our staff, patients and law enforcement."

Police vehicles are blocking off entrances to the hospital.

Workers at a nearby restaurant first spotted police vehicles speed onto the scene around 8:45 p.m. They described waves of increasingly armed officers arriving on scene.

Lawrence Hospital has been part of the NewYork-Presbyterian network of hospitals since 2014. It treats about 36,000 people a year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.