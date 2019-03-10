NJ man dies of accidental gunshot wound

Posted 3:06 PM, March 10, 2019, by

BARNEGAT, N.J. — Authorities say a New Jersey man accidentally shot and killed himself while disassembling a firearm.

Ocean County prosecutors and Barnegat Township police say officers were called to a township home on Saturday.

Authorities said an investigation determined that 46-year-old James Hammer of Barnegat accidentally shot himself while disassembling a firearm.

Officials said he was taken to Southern Ocean Medical Center and then flown to Atlanticare Regional Trauma Center in Atlantic City, but died of his wounds at about midnight Saturday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.