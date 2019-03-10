Man throws 83-year-old woman to floor, tries to rape her in the Bronx

CASTLE HILL, the Bronx — A man threw an 83-year-old woman to the floor of her apartment and tried to rape her on Saturday afternoon, an NYPD spokesperson said.

He came to her home in Castle Hill Houses, a NYCHA complex, just before noon and knocked, officials said. When she answered the door, the man said he was there to fix a leak.

He threw her to the floor and tried to rip her clothing off when she let him in, police said. She struggled with him and he fled with the woman’s phone.

The woman suffered bruising to her face and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said.

Police have not yet released a description of the attacker. No surveillance images have been released.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).