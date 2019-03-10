Man shot in the Bronx; police search for gunman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODSTOCK, the Bronx — Police are asking the public's help identifying a gunman that shot a man in the Bronx early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at about 1:10 a.m. near East 156th Street and Southern Boulevard in Woodstock.

Police say the two men were arguing before the dispute turned physical. One of the men then pulled out a gun and shot the 27-year-old victim once in the abdomen.

First responders rushed the victim to Lincoln Medical Center. His condition was not immediately known.

It was not clear if the two men knew each other beforehand.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).