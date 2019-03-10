Man hit in the head with brick at Queens grocery store, attacker flees

WOODSIDE, Queens — A man struck a 49-year-old man in the head with a brick at a Queens grocery store, police said Sunday.

The pair were at the 61st Street store in Queens on Jan. 25 when they argued, officials said. Then the attacker hit the victim in the head with a brick and fled the store.

Emergency officials took the victim to Elmhurst Hospital. He received several stitches for the laceration to his head.

Police have asked for help finding the attacker. He’s believed to be in his late teens or early 20s. The man was s last seen wearing a gray hoodie with a red and blue jacket.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).