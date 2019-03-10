Armed security guard at Manhattan Target shot after assailant takes his gun

KIPS BAY, Manhattan — An armed security guard at a soon-to-be-open Target store was shot early Sunday morning after an assailant grabbed his gun, according to police.

Police say the guard was outside the Target store, located on East 29th Street and 2nd Avenue, when he was approached by a man shortly before 6 a.m.

Police say the two men began arguing, before their dispute turned physical. The unknown man then grabbed the guard’s gun and shot him in the leg several times, police said.

The shooter then fled, but was apprehended a short time later nearby. He is being questioned and has not been charged yet.

The 58-year-old victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital Center. His condition was not immediately known.

The Kips Bay Target is slated to open for business next month.