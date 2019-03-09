Winter weather advisory for parts of tri-state area as spring fling comes to slushy end

Saturday might have felt like spring is on the way, but an impending storm means parts of the tri-state area could see snow and sleet on Sunday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect in northwest New Jersey, the Hudson Valley and Connecticut, as it might be cold enough in far inland suburbs for the precipitation to start as snow and sleet.

There is a possibility of a slushy 1 to 3 inches along and north of I-84. Closer to the city there could be anywhere from just a slushy coating to 1 inch, especially on colder surfaces.

The city and all coastal areas will get mostly rain, potentially with some sleet at the start.

By Sunday morning, rain will be heavy at times and last until about midday. The latter part of the day will see some improvement.

Beyond that, it will finally start to feel like spring the rest of next week. A mix of sun and clouds is the expected forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Temperatures could even reach 60 degrees on Friday, but there will also be some showers.