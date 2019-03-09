R. Kelly walks out of jail after $161,000 back child support payment made

CHICAGO — R&B singer R. Kelly was released from a Chicago jail.

Cook County sheriff’s spokeswoman Sophia Ansari says Kelly was released Saturday after someone paid $161,000 in back child support for him. She did not know who made the payment.

Wearing a red jacket and a hooded shirt, Kelly — most recently jailed on accusations of failing to pay child support — briefly addressed reporters outside of jail.

“I promise you, we’re going to straighten all this stuff out. That’s all I can say right now. I promise you,” the 52-year-old entertainer said before entering a vehicle that drove him away.

It came three days after a judge ordered Kelly jailed until he paid the total amount he owed by that date.

Kelly was charged last month with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse pertaining to four women, including three who were minors when the alleged abuse occurred. He has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Kelly spent a weekend in jail after his arrest last month and wasn’t freed until a 47-year-old suburban Chicago business owner posted his $100,000 bail.