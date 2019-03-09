Police shoot man who opened fire at Queens bar: NYPD

OZONE PARK, Queens — A man was shot by police after he opened fire at a Queens bar early Saturday, police said.

It happened outside the RRR Bar and Lounge along Liberty Avenue and 88th Street in Ozone Park shortly before 4 a.m., police said.

Authorities responded to a dispute with weapons in front of the lounge where a 32-year-old man was shot in the left foot by a 38-year-old man, police said.

One sergeant and three police officers, all in plain clothes, in the immediate vicinity responded and observed the two men involved in a physical altercation.

Officers ordered the gunman to drop the firearm, but when he refused demands, cops opened fire, according to authorities.

The gunman was shot once in the torso and once in the arm, police said.

Both men were taken to Jamaica Hospital for their injuries.

The gunman’s firearm was recovered. A knife was also recovered at the location, police said.

The NYPD is asking everyone to avoid the vicinity of 88th Street and Liberty Avenue in Queens.

Police presence and traffic delays are expected in the area.

UPDATE: @NYPDChiefPatrol provides preliminary details on the earlier police involved shooting in the @nypd106pct in Queens. pic.twitter.com/EwFiodTTcO — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 9, 2019