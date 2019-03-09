Masked thieves slash, rob man at Bronx apartment: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODSTOCK, the Bronx — Police are looking for the group of masked men accused of violently robbing a man at his Bronx apartment last month.

On Feb. 13, police said a 27-year-old man heard a knock on his apartment door, and a group of five men forced their way into the victim’s apartment along Kelly Street just before 12:30 a.m.

One of the alleged burglars had an unknown cutting instrument and slashed the victim on the left side of his face, police said.

Another displayed a handgun while the other men forcibly removed two chains from around the victim’s neck, according to authorities.

The victim was treated and released for a slash wound at Lincoln Medical Center, cops said.

Of the alleged attackers, four were wearing masked, according to police.

Video surveillance shows the suspected thieves entering the apartment, covering their faces from cameras.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).