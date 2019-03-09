Man arrested after group attacks homeless men sleeping in front of Brooklyn building

BROOKLYN — Police have arrested a man in the attack of four homeless men sleeping in front of a Brooklyn building.

Jesus Guadalupe, 29, was taken into custody and faces several charges including gang assault, assault, criminal possession of stolen property and harassment, police announced Saturday.

According to police, Guadalupe and a group of men walked up to four men who were sleeping and sitting along 60th Avenue near Forth Hamilton Parkway in Borough Park last Saturday and asked them for money.

Based on surveillance footage provided by police, the group almost immediately began to kick and punch the victims, and then throw objects at them, police said.

The suspects also stole $5 from one of the men before the group fled, one of the victims told PIX11.

Two victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment and the other two refused medical attention.

Hours later, one of the victims who refused medical attention complained of head pain and was taken to Lutheran Hospital in critical condition.

Police are still looking for four others involved in the attack.