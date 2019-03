Jenny from the block just got a rock.

“She said yes,” Yankee great Alex Rodriguez gushed on Instagram as he posted the picture of a very large diamond on the left hand of presumably Jennifer Lopez.

The New York power couple are set to walk down the aisle.

J.Lo posted the same photo on her Instagram account along with eight heart emojis.

Interestingly, Lopez tagged Ellen DeGeneres in her post of the photo.

The baseball legend and the Bronx-born singer/actress have been dating for about two years.