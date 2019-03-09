Former Miss Teen Universe dies after suffering heart attack during vacation

A former Miss Teen Universe died Wednesday after suffering a heart attack during a vacation with her family. She was 20.

Lotte van der Zee’s parents announced the model’s death on her Instagram page on Thursday.

“Our pearl, our everything passed away on Wednesday evening March 6th at 22:47. It is incredibly surreal that our dearly beloved Lotte is not around us anymore. Our hearts are truly broken,” her parents said.

While on vacation in Austria with her family, van der Zee went into “sudden cardiac arrest” and fell into a coma on Feb. 20, her family said in an Instagram post two days later.

About a week later, her parents said their daughter’s situation has not changed and she was transferred to a hospital in Munich, where she died Wednesday night.

The model won the Miss Teen Universe pageant in 2017.