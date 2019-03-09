× Dozens injured as Turkish Air plane hits turbulence before landing at JFK

QUEENS — At least 32 people on an international flight coming into Kennedy Airport were injured when the flight experienced severe turbulence before landing, according to the Port Authority.

Turkish Airlines Flight 001 landed safely at JFK at 5:30 p.m. Saturday after the turbulence occurred, authorities said.

Officials reported that 45 minutes before landing, the flight experienced extreme turbulence. Four people were taken to a local hospital upon the flight’s landing, officials said.

The Port Authority said a flight crew member may have broken a leg,

The rest of the injuries were minor injuries like cuts and bruises, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.