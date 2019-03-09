Couple struck, killed in New Jersey

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, N.J. — A couple was fatally struck while trying to cross the street in New Jersey Friday night, authorities said.

John Grogan, 60, and his wife Barbara Grogan, 59, attempted to cross the street at the intersection of State Highway 36 and Grand Avenue in Atlantic Highlands just after 8 p.m. when they were struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. He was not injured, according to authorities.

The area was closed for about 5.5 hours for the investigation, with lanes fully reopening at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to assist the investigative team is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Agent Reginald Grant at 800-533-7443, or Atlantic Highlands Police Department Sergeant Brian Phair at 732-291-1212.